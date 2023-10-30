Multi-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver shuts down 405 Fwy northbound lanes

A multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on the northbound 405 Freeway snarled early morning traffic in the Van Nuys area Monday morning.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on the northbound 405 Freeway snarled early morning traffic in the Van Nuys area Monday morning.

The fatal crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. at Sherman Way, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. Between four to six cars were involved and at least one person was killed.

Additional details about what led up to the collision were not available.

AIR7 HD was over the scene when all northbound lanes were closed. The CHP then opened up what looked like the far right shoulder to let commuters pass through.

Lane closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

