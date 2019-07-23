4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

The quake struck 9.9 miles from the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley at approximately 12:45 a.m.
According to the USGS, the quake hit 13.7 miles east from Ridgecrest and 9.9 miles south-southwest of Trona.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Aftershocks continue hitting the area after two powerful temblors hit near Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.
On July 4, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ridgecrest. It was followed by an even bigger 7.1 earthquake the next day.
Both quakes were felt across Southern California.
Aftershocks continue hitting the area, including a 4.6 aftershock that hit last week near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest.