4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (U.S. Geological Survey)

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck 9.9 miles from the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley at approximately 12:45 a.m.

According to the USGS, the quake hit 13.7 miles east from Ridgecrest and 9.9 miles south-southwest of Trona.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Aftershocks continue hitting the area after two powerful temblors hit near Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.

On July 4, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ridgecrest. It was followed by an even bigger 7.1 earthquake the next day.

Both quakes were felt across Southern California.

Aftershocks continue hitting the area, including a 4.6 aftershock that hit last week near Coso Junction, north of Ridgecrest.
