Ridgecrest earthquakes increased chance of large San Andreas temblor, study suggests

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A new study suggests the earthquakes in Ridgecrest last year may have increased the chances of a large earthquake on the San Andreas Fault.The study says there is a 2.3% chance of a 7.5 or greater magnitude quake on the Garlock Fault, which runs along the north edge of the Mojave Desert, in the next 12 months.The authors of the study say that could trigger a quake on the San Andreas Fault.Seismologist Lucy Jones, who was not involved in the study, agrees the chance of a San Andreas quake is up slightly if a Garlock quake occurs and if the scientific model is correct, but she says it's not yet proven.The study was published today in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.Ridgecrest saw a 6.4 foreshock on July 4, 2019 followed by a 7.1 mainshock one day later.