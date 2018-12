EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Mojave Desert area, north of Barstow, on Wednesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck around 1:40 p.m. around 57 miles north of Barstow and 55 miles northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County.The area is somewhat remote. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.