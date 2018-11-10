4,500-acre Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley moving toward burnt brush from Springs Fire

The Hill Fire burning in the Santa Rosa Valley is diminishing as it is moving toward the burn area of the 2013 Springs Fire, fire officials announced Friday.

The blaze broke out about 2 p.m. at Hill Canyon Road, west of Santa Rosa Road. The area is mere miles from the scene of a deadly mass shooting that claimed 12 lives Wednesday night.

Ventura County fire officials said at a Friday morning press conference the blaze is about 6,000 acres with 0 percent containment. Ventura County Fire Department Chief Mark Lorenzen said the blaze appeared to be burning into the old footprint of the 2013 Springs Fire.



"The fire activity there has diminished and allowed us to focus a little bit more heavily on this fire that started yesterday at 3 p.m., the Woolsey Fire," Lorenzen said.

During the night, officials reduced the fire to approximately 4,531 acres with 15 percent containment.

No structures have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. One injury was reported, but fire officials did not provide details on the person's condition.

A map shows the area where the Hill Fire is burning in Ventura County on Friday, Nov. 9. 2018.



Extreme fire activity due to strong winds challenged the 450 firefighters battling the blaze overnight, but the focus was structure defense and life safety, fire officials said.

As of 7 a.m., the fire was threatening about 430 structures, including homes, commercial property, electrical infrastructure and a Navy satellite communication site on Laguna Peak.

Evacuations are in place in Point Mugu Naval Base, Camarillo Springs, Vallecito Trailer Park, California State University Channel Islands, Dos Vientos and the South Coast area. For more detailed information on evacuations and road closures due to the Hill Fire, click here.

Meantime, the nearby Woosley Fire has charred 10,000 acres and destroyed several homes. It's 0 percent contained.

Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the two fires.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
More News