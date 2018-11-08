Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were underway Thursday evening in Ventura County after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were underway Thursday evening near the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other.

In Santa Rosa, the so-called Hill Fire burned 10,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuation orders for Camarillo Springs, the Vallecito Trailer Park, the campus of Cal State University Channel Islands, and the neighborhood of Dos Vientos.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the commanding officer at the Point Mugu Naval Base issued a mandatory evacuation of the facility.

The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions between Borchard Road and Pleasant Valley Road.


Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in Hidden Hills and Calabasas' Bell Canyon due to the 1,000-acre Woolsey fire, which was 0 percent contained.

Evacuations were voluntary in Westlake Village and Agoura Hills. "This is primarily for large animals, disabled, elderly, etc.," according to a statement published by the City of Calabasas' official Twitter account.
EVACUATION CENTERS
-Borchard Community Center, 190 North Reino Road, Newbury Park
- Community Center Park, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo

ROAD CLOSURES
- 101 Freeway at Borchard Road and Pleasant Valley Road in Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks
- Santa Rosa Road in Camarillo closed in both directions

SCHOOL CLOSURES FRIDAY
- California State University, Channel Islands
- All Pleasant Valley School District campuses
- All Las Virgenes Unified School District campuses
