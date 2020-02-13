Society

ABC7 7-Day Planner
Events submitted to our community calendar are automatically considered to be featured here in our 7-Day Planner. Submit your event here.




FEATURED ON THE 7-DAY PLANNER

Due to the current pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are promoting virtual events for viewers to support social distancing.

Wednesday, April 15
Virtual Bilingual Yoga
The Japan Foundation Los Angeles
12:30pm - 12:45pm

Virtual Event via Facebook Live
(323) 761-7510
www.jflalc.org

Sunday, April 19
Virtual Walk MS: Greater Los Angeles
National MS Society
9:00am - 3:00pm
Virtual Event via The Walk MS Facebook page (see link: WalkMS Facebook)
(323) 761-7510
www.nationalmssociety.org

Thru May 1
1st Online Anti Gala: The Carnival of Hope from Home
Project Hope Alliance

Virtual Event via Phone or Online
(949) 722-7863
Text CARNIVAL to 411-411
www.projecthopealliance.org

Friday, June 12
"Bikkle and Bacchanal"
The Performing Arts for Life and Education Foundation
7:00pm
Los Angeles River Center and Gardens
570 West Avenue 26, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Public Information Number: (323) 299-2827
Organizer's Phone Number: (213) 910-0968
www.bikkleandbachanal.com
