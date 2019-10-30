5-acre Water Fire burns multiple structures, prompts evacuations in Nuevo

NUEVO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-acre brush fire broke out in Nuevo amid strong winds and dry conditions Wednesday, prompting evacuations in the small community near Perris.
The blaze erupted around 7:20 a.m. in the 26000 block of Water Avenue, according to Cal Fire.
Multiple structures were burned and several others were threatened, fire officials said. The extent of structural damage was not immediately released.
Fire officials said evacuations were issued for Water Avenue.
There was no immediate reports of injuries.
Winds in the area were whipping up to 50 mph with single-digit humidity forecast throughout the day.
Santa Ana winds, possibly the strongest of the season thus far, were expected to bring gusts up to 80 mph Wednesday.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
In Simi Valley, a 200-acre vegetation fire erupted near the Ronald Reagan National Library, prompting evacuations and closing area schools.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
