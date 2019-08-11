5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire

ERIE, Pa. -- Five children are dead after an early morning house fire in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out at the home on the west side of town around 1:15 a.m.

Erie Police Department officials told ABC News the victims were "very young children."

Police Chief Guy Santone told the Associated Press they ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years.

One adult, who was also injured in the fire, was flown to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for treatment.

The address of the house matches the address of a daycare called Harris Family Daycare but it's unclear whether the victims were staying at the home as part of the daycare.
