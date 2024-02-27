Deadly crash involving semi-truck on SB 5 Freeway shuts down lanes in Boyle Heights

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of several southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of several southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of several southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of several southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of several southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Indiana Street, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

Details about what led up to the crash weren't available, but the aftermath of the collision was backing up traffic at two spots on the freeway where the vehicles involved ended up.

The car with the victim in it was blocking three lanes and further down the freeway, the semi-truck that was involved prompted the closure of at least one lane.

It's unclear when lanes will open back up.