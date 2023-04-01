The southbound lanes of the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway will be closed overnight Saturday and Sunday due to a mudslide caused by recent storms.

Grapevine section of southbound 5 Freeway to close this weekend to repair mudslide damage

CASTAIC, Calif. (CNS) -- The southbound lanes of the Grapevine section of the Golden State (5) Freeway between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed overnight Saturday and Sunday due to a mudslide caused by the recent storms.

The scheduled closures are:

-- Southbound I-5 from 10 p.m Saturday to 8 a.m Sunday

-- Southbound I-5 from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, if needed

The off-ramps and the northbound lanes will not be affected.

All traffic will be detoured east on State Route 138 to south State Route 14 to southbound 1-5.

