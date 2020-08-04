Big rig crash shuts down 5 Freeway near Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crash involving a big rig shut down parts of the 5 Freeway near the Elysian Park area of Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.All southbound lanes have been closed near the connector for the 110 Freeway, officials said.The northbound lanes are slow-going due to rubbernecking.The California Highway Patrol says the southbound lanes are expected to be shutdown for at least three hours.Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes around the downtown and East Los Angeles areas.