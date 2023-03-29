Portion of 5 Freeway near Castaic collapses due to growing landslide; partially closes freeway

A portion of the 5 Freeway near Castaic crumbled into pieces as a landslide grew in size Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was above the landslide, capturing a part of the freeway's shoulder lane collapsing and slipping into a creek down below.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A portion of the 5 Freeway near Castaic crumbled into pieces as a landslide grew in size Wednesday afternoon.

Caltrans initially reported the landslide on Friday when a southbound lane between the Whitaker brake check area and Templin Highway was closed.

AIR7 HD was above the landslide Wednesday afternoon, capturing a part of the freeway's shoulder lane collapsing and slipping into a creek down below.

Large chunks of asphalt were seen breaking off.

Caltrans crews placed K-rail barriers Tuesday afternoon as they continued to monitor the damage.

No injuries were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be "increasing showers and possible thunderstorms (Wednesday night) into Thursday morning as the upper low with the colder and more unstable air mass moves through.''

The second wave of the storm is expected to be more "showery'' in nature. However, snow could become an issue in northern Los Angeles County.

"Snow showers are likely on the Grapevine tonight into Thursday morning with light accumulations possible as snow levels fall to as low as 3,500 feet,'' according to the NWS.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, with 6 to 12 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. Forecasters said some higher peaks could see up to 18 inches, with the snow accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.

The western San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridor will be under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Thursday, with 4 to 8 inches of snow possible above 5,000 feet. The advisory will also be in place during the same hours for the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor in northern Los Angeles County, where an inch of snow could fall on the Grapevine.

The storm system is expected to move out of the area by late Thursday, with dry but cool conditions anticipated for Friday and the weekend.

Caltrans urges people to drive with caution.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.