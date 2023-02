CHP escorting traffic on 5 Freeway through the Grapevine due to snow

The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Sunday night due to snow, officials say.

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Sunday night due to snow, officials say.

Caltrans made the announcement on Twitter at approximately 9:15 p.m. and warned drivers to be patient and drive slow.

The agency already deployed snow plow crews to the area as a precaution, and those crews are expected to stay there overnight.

It's unclear when CHP will stop escorting drivers in the area.