Dashcam video shows SUV spin out, flip on 5 Fwy as storm leaves roads slick

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A powerful storm drenching Southern California left roadways across the region slick and dashcam video captured on the 5 Freeway is proof.
Video shows a white SUV flipping on the northbound freeway near Whittier Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday. The footage shows the vehicle on the far left lane spinning out and flipping across the center divider.
Despite the fact that it landed upside down, Los Angeles firefighters said a rescue wasn't needed. The California Highway Patrol said it had no record of any injuries.
Officials are urging the public to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely necessary.