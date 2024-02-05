Dashcam video shows SUV spin out, flip on 5 Fwy as storm leaves roads slick

Video shows a white SUV flipping over on the 5 Freeway as a storm left roadways slick across Southern California.

Video shows a white SUV flipping over on the 5 Freeway as a storm left roadways slick across Southern California.

Video shows a white SUV flipping over on the 5 Freeway as a storm left roadways slick across Southern California.

Video shows a white SUV flipping over on the 5 Freeway as a storm left roadways slick across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A powerful storm drenching Southern California left roadways across the region slick and dashcam video captured on the 5 Freeway is proof.

Video shows a white SUV flipping on the northbound freeway near Whittier Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday. The footage shows the vehicle on the far left lane spinning out and flipping across the center divider.

Despite the fact that it landed upside down, Los Angeles firefighters said a rescue wasn't needed. The California Highway Patrol said it had no record of any injuries.

Officials are urging the public to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely necessary.