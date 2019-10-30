5 UCI fraternity members charged in connection with alcohol-poisoning death of frat brother

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Five students from a University of California, Irvine fraternity have been charged in connection to the death of a fellow frat brother, who died of alcohol poisoning following a frat party in January.

Zavier Larenz Brown, now 21, Jonathan Anephi Vu, now 22, Mohamed Ibragim Kharaev, now 21, Caleb Gavin Valleroy, now 20, and Jonathan Gabriel Villicana, now 21, were all members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity at UCI and were all on the lease of the off-campus fraternity house in the city of Irvine, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Noah Domingo, an 18-year-old SAE member, died after drinking with his fellow frat brothers as a part of the fraternity's "Big Brother Night."

MORE: UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol, coroner says

Domingo joined the fraternity a few months prior; and Brown, the defendant, was Domingo's "Big Brother" at the fraternity.

Officials said there is no evidence that any of the defendants in the case participated in hazing in connection with Domingo's death.

Brown was charged with the following: a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor causing great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of allowing a party or gathering where underage drinking is permitted, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

Vu was charged with the following: one misdemeanor count of furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor and a misdemeanor count of allowing a party or gathering where underage drinking is permitted.

MORE: UCI student's death under investigation as fraternity is suspended

Kharaev, Valleroy, and Villicana have all been charged with one misdemeanor count of violating the Irvine Municipal Code for allowing a party or gathering where underage drinking is permitted.

If convicted on all counts, Brown faces a maximum of 18 months in jail. Kharaev, Valleroy, Villicana and Vu face face a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

In the 911 call, the caller described Domingo's body as blue, adding that Domingo drank too much and fell asleep with his head down.

The coroner's office said Domingo likely died hours before the 911 call was placed, and that toxicology tests found no other substances besides alcohol in his system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyfraternityuc irvinestudent diesdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,491 acres in red flag conditions
250-acre wildfire breaks out near 60 Fwy in Jurupa Valley
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Powerful winds stir up dangerous particles
Winds push Easy Fire flames close to Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Blaze breaks out in downtown Riverside, evac orders lifted
Violent car crash leaves 2 dead in Irvine
Show More
Swearing can help you have a better workout, researchers say
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Birthdays for kids of firefighters away on the front lines of fire fight
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News