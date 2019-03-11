UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol, coroner says

EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a UC Irvine student died at an off-campus home, and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- University of California, Irvine student Noah Domingo died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.331, the coroner's office announced Monday.

The 18-year-old from La Crescenta died at an off-campus home on Jan. 12 after attending a fraternity party the night before.

The coroner's office said toxicology tests found no other substances besides alcohol in his system.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division said Domingo died around 3:30 a.m. of "accidental acute ethanol intoxication."

The Irvine Police Department is continuing to investigate the case and will present its finding to the District Attorney's Office to determine if any chargers should be filed.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was placed on interim suspension following Domingo's death. He was a freshman and member of the frat.
He was a high-school athlete and registered as a biology major with plans to study kinesiology. His dream was to be a trainer for the NBA, according to his father.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyfraternityuc irvinestudent diesdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed suspect dies after being shot by officer in San Bernardino
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action against LAUSD school
Phil Spector's $5.5M Alhambra mansion for sale
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
Bald eagle lays second egg near Big Bear Lake
Santa Anita reopens main track to training
Show More
$77 million worth of cocaine seized in New York
Just dandy: wildflowers color Southern California desert
Horse struggles to stand still in bed of pickup going 70 mph
Diamond Bar woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Disneyland
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
More TOP STORIES News