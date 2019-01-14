UCI student's death under investigation as fraternity is suspended

A sign welcomes students to University of California, Irvine in a stock photo. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

The university emailed the campus community regarding the student's death, but did not provide further details. It is cooperating with Irvine police in the investigation.

The Orange County coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Noah Domingo, of La Crescenta.



Authorities said they responded to a call of a death investigation around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Domingo's off-campus home near Turtlerock Drive.

In a follow-up email, the university said Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was on interim suspension, which means all activities are halted until the investigation concludes.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident," the university email said.

The university also said it will be working with the Greek community to ensure members are "engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
UC Irvinedeath investigationstudent diesIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rain prompts mandatory evacuations for Holy Fire areas
SoCal storms dump rain, spark fears of flooding, mudslides
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Woodland Hills family shows support for LAUSD teachers
Police: 2 women held hostage at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Tuesday is last day to enroll through Covered CA
With storm pending, voluntary evacuation warning issued for Holy Fire burn areas
Show More
Protesters push for Ed Buck's arrest amid WeHo death investigation
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse
Man rewarded for act of kindness with NFL playoff tickets
Malibu hiking trails slowly recovering after Woolsey Fire
More News