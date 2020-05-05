Utah trooper attempting to pull over driver finds 5-year-old boy behind the wheel

(Utah Highway Patrol/Twitter)

UTAH -- A trooper in Utah who thought he was pulling over an impaired driver was shocked to realize the person behind the wheel was a 5-year-old boy.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the child drove his parents' car after getting mad when his mom said she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

That is when he apparently decided to take the car to California to buy one for himself.

He only had $3 in his pocket.

Fortunately the boy did not crash the car and was not hurt.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahbizarreabc7ny instagramcar theftu.s. & worldchild in car
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
Investigation underway after man wears KKK-style hood in supermarket
Next LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Show More
Pursuit suspect detained near Victorville after apparent standoff, chase
Veteran uses her company to help other vets and front-line workers
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
More TOP STORIES News