5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County; epicenter located 20 miles north of Ridgecrest

A preliminary-magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Inyo County on Thursday afternoon, centered in the same region that experienced two major temblors in early July, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Thursday's quake occurred at 1:59 p.m. at a depth of about 2/3 of a mile, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The epicenter was located on Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake and about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
