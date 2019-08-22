5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County; epicenter located 20 miles north of Ridgecrest

A preliminary-magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Inyo County on Thursday afternoon, centered in the same region that experienced two major temblors in early July, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Thursday's quake occurred at 1:59 p.m. at a depth of about 2/3 of a mile, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The epicenter was located on Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake and about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central californiaearthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
$72M SuperLotto ticket sold at Ralphs in LA
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
80 charged, including 11 in SoCal, in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
'Hollywood Ripper' trial: L.A. serial killer Michael Gargiulo found sane in fatal stabbings
Young LASD trainee shot at Lancaster station; sniper sought
South LA hit-and-run: LAPD steps up efforts to find driver who severely injured teen
Show More
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Head chef of famed NY restaurant found dead
Man sucker punches his own attorney in courtroom
2 San Dimas schools placed on lockdown after report of person with gun
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant
More TOP STORIES News