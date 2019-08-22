5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County; epicenter located 20 miles north of Ridgecrest

A preliminary-magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Inyo County on Thursday afternoon, centered in the same region that experienced two major temblors in early July, the U.S. Geological Survey said.Thursday's quake occurred at 1:59 p.m. at a depth of about 2/3 of a mile, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.The epicenter was located on Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake and about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest.