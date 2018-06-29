51-year-old husband fatally shot in Pacoima neighborhood

A devastated wife says she's seeking justice after her husband was fatally shot on a Pacoima street early Friday.The shooting happened in the area of Brownell Street and Woodcock Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., according to authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department.Authorities said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a curb next to his bicycle. He was believed to have been shot with a 9mm weapon and was pronounced dead at the scene.Tasha Marshall identified the shooting victim as her 51-year-old husband Todd Marshall. She said she simply wants those responsible for her husband's death to be found."I just want justice. I want them to be caught," she said.Friends shared that Todd was well known in the neighborhood and never started trouble. They said they don't know who would do this to him."He was a good person. He loved his bikes and stuff. He's wasn't in no gang or nothing like that, so I'm hoping them cameras can tell everything," said Shirley Reese, the victim's aunt.Investigators found eight shell casings at the scene but said they have no immediate information on Todd's killer or killers.A motive is not yet known, authorities said.