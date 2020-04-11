5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes California-Nevada border area near Yosemite, USGS says

BODIE, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Saturday morning near the California-Nevada border region, northeast of Yosemite National Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major structural damage after the 7:36 a.m. temblor.

The quake's epicenter was located about 22 miles northwest of Benton, California, and 91 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said. It was measured at a depth of six miles.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
