6 dead in suspected terror shooting in Tel Aviv amid Iran missile attack

Israeli Police suspect terror as a motive in the incident.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Several people are wounded in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

TEL AVIV -- At least six people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit.

The agency suspects terror as a motive in the incident. Both of the two alleged shooters have been killed, the Israeli police spokesperson's unit said.

RELATED: Iran launches retaliatory missile strike on Israel

Large police forces are present and conducting extensive searches for any additional threats.

Israeli border guards deploy at the scene of a shooting attack outside al-Nuzha mosque along Jersalem Boulevard in Jaffa south of Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Two of the injured individuals were in critical condition, two in moderate condition and one lightly injured, the Israeli emergency services spokesperson said.

The shooting incident took place on Yerushalayim Street in Tel Aviv.

This picture shows the scene of a shooting attack at the Ehrlich station of the Tel Aviv Light Rail in Jaffa south of Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The shooting took place just prior to a large missile launch from Iran into Israel. About 250 missiles were expected to be launched at four targets in Israel, including central Israel, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.