6-year-old boy in South LA accidentally shoots himself while playing with gun, authorities say

A six-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A six-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun Friday evening in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the area of 123 Street and Denker Avenue when reports came in at approximately 6:21 p.m.

Cell phone video shows paramedics transporting the boy shortly after investigators said he shot himself in the right hand while playing with a gun inside his home. The child was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and was in stable condition.

"He was conscious, in pain I'm sure," said neighbor Darrell Brown.

The child's father was taken into custody suspected of negligently storing a firearm.

Brown described seeing the father visibly upset.

Residents said the family just moved in after spending a couple of months renovating the home.
