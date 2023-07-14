A hazardous materials situation prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes on the 60 Freeway in Chino, snarling traffic in the area as the morning commute got underway.

Chemical spill prompts closure of all eastbound lanes on 60 Freeway in Chino

The incident, described as a chemical spill, was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol log.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for miles at the scene as responding firefighters worked to assess and clear boxes and debris connected to the spill.

The incident was possibly caused by a crash involving a semitruck and a box truck, according to the CHP. Whether anyone was injured was not immediately clear.