60 Freeway reopens after knife-wielding man allegedly prompts officer-involved shooting in Chino

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting shuttered all lanes of the 60 Freeway in Chino, disrupting the morning commute for several hours before all lanes reopened.Chino police said officers responded to the area of the 60 Freeway and Central Avenue, where a man with a knife allegedly refused to comply with officers.The shooting occurred, and the suspect was taken to an area hospital with "superficial" injuries, according to police.No officers were injured in the shooting.Additional information about the incident, including the suspect's age and identity, were not immediately released.AIR7 HD was over the scene before the closure was lifted, with traffic backed up on the busy freeway for miles.Eastbound lanes reopened first just before 8:30 a.m., followed by westbound lanes.