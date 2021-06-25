Traffic

Fatal crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down northbound 605 Freeway in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The northbound 605 Freeway was shut down in the City of Industry Friday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles that left one person dead.

The crash between Rose Hills and Peck Roads was reported just before 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log, prompting the closure of all lanes.

At least five vehicles and possibly a big rig were involved, authorities said.

The victim was not immediately identified, and the cause and other details of the accident are under investigation, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

An estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes was not immediately clear.



City News Service contributed to this report.
