6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in Gulf of California, USGS says

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the location of an earthquake that struck around 45 miles north-northeast of Loreto, Mexico, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (USGS)

By ABC7.com staff
GULF OF CALIFORNIA (KABC) --
A preliminary-magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Friday morning in the Gulf of California, just west of Mexico's Sinaloa state.

The offshore quake struck at 8:17 a.m. PT and was centered about 48 miles north-northeast of Loreto, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its depth was measured at 6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with U.S. tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.

"We've felt similar earthquakes," said Yolanda Vallejo, owner of Rivera del Mar RV Park in Loreto. "No damage. My plates didn't even fall over."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGS
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News