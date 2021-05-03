Authorities seeking public's help in finding 65-year-old man with dementia missing out of Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities and concerned family members are asking for the public's help in finding a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Carson.

Dennis Robertson, who is also known as "D'Nell" or "Den," was last seen Saturday morning in the 17600 block of Amantha Avenue near E. Radbard Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Robertson, who has a gray mustache and goatee, was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a fedora-style hat. He stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and balding hair.

His family believes he may have walked out of the house carrying his TV remote.

Robertson could possibly be headed to Compton, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonlos angeles countydementialos angeles county sheriff's departmentmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
3 injured after drive-by shooting at Sherman Oaks bar
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
LA County on the verge of moving to least-restrictive yellow tier
Granada Hills Charter High School wins national Academic Decathlon
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
101 Freeway reopens early after 6th Street bridge project
Show More
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
OC resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
CA Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
More TOP STORIES News