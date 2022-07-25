LA officials dicuss plan to stop illegal activity on 6th street bridge

After three consecutive nights of shutting down the 6th street bridge due to illegal activity, officials say they are discussing a plan to deter the bad behavior.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Monday, Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León, who represents the 6th Street Bridge area, said there are conversations with various city departments and officials to create a plan to deter any more illegal activity on the bridge.

L.A.'s newest landmark, the 6th street viaduct, has become a stage for a list of what police call "questionable activity." There have been street racing takeovers, burnouts, car crashes, people climbing the archways and more.

Police closed the $588 million viaduct to car traffic for the past three nights.

" [ They are ] putting themselves in harm's way," said Councilmember de León. "Also too, they are costing taxpayers dollars for the clean-ups, for the extra law enforcement patrols. We need to make sure it was safe."

De León said there could be more bridge closures, but it will be up to the police to decide when it will be needed.

"Right now what we are discussing is possible medians that can be flexible down the middle of the bridge that would prevent donuts, burnouts, spin-outs," said De León. "We are discussing also to how we could engineer safety precautions on the arches."

De León said they hope to have a plan and a timeframe when the changes will happen by the end of the week.

