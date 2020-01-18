19-year-old suspect arrested in brutal attack of Torrance 7-Eleven clerk over stolen beer

Police say Jordyn Kolone of Harbor City was one of the suspects who walked into the store Saturday and stole some beer.
The 49-year-old clerk chased after Kolone and another man and that's when they severely beat him and left him on the ground with a fractured skull. The victim was in the hospital in a coma.
Police say a third suspect, who is not pictured, was involved.
Anyone with information about the other suspects is asked to contact detectives at (310) 328-3456.
Torrance 7-Eleven clerk left in coma after beating over stolen beer