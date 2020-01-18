19-year-old suspect arrested in brutal attack of Torrance 7-Eleven clerk over stolen beer

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Torrance police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the brutal assault of a 7-Eleven clerk.

Police say Jordyn Kolone of Harbor City was one of the suspects who walked into the store Saturday and stole some beer.

The 49-year-old clerk chased after Kolone and another man and that's when they severely beat him and left him on the ground with a fractured skull. The victim was in the hospital in a coma.

Police say a third suspect, who is not pictured, was involved.

Anyone with information about the other suspects is asked to contact detectives at (310) 328-3456.

A 7-Eleven clerk in Torrance was left in a coma when he chased after two beer thieves who assaulted him in the parking lot.

