4 juveniles steal alcohol, other items in flash mob-style robbery at 7-Eleven in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Four juveniles were being sought after they ransacked a 7-Eleven store in San Jacinto in a flash mob-style robbery captured on surveillance video, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at a convenience store in the 1200 block of North State Street, just north of Romano Expressway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and spoke with a store employee, who said the four juveniles had entered the 7-Eleven and stole alcohol and miscellaneous items, authorities said.

Footage from a surveillance camera shows the thieves running into and throughout the inside of the store, including one who ran behind the counter and then climbed over it.

"As the suspects exited the store, the employee attempted to stop them and was assaulted," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement, adding that the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle described as a newer-model, dark-colored SUV.