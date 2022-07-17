Vigil in Brea honors man killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'He was the best dude'

Flowers and candles line a curb in front of the store, where Matt Hirsch was shot and killed during an armed robbery.
"I honestly don't know what I'm supposed to do at this point," said his girlfriend, Kristen Ewan. "He was the best dude and you can ask probably anybody here. They came out for a reason."
Hirsch was among the two people killed in a string of robberies and shootings Monday at 7-Eleven stores across the region. Three other people were injured.
"Matt was a really kind guy. The kind of guy who gave you the shirt off his back," said his friend Chris Anderson. "Always wanting to help anyone in need. He couldn't walk by someone in need without at least attempting to help that person."
Dad mourns son killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'The minute he is doing well somebody shoots him'
One woman who attended the vigil didn't know Hirsch but she felt compelled to bring a poster of his photos to the memorial.
"I was so shocked because this is so close to home and right around the corner from my daughter. I couldn't believe that this would happen in our town," she said.
On Friday, authorities from multiple counties announced they arrested two suspects in connection with the crimes: 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, both from Los Angeles.
"I'd just like to know why," Ewan said. "And I don't know if I'm ever going to have that answer, truly... I don't know."
A GoFundMe page has been established to help Matthew Hirsch's family.