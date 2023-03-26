71 Freeway in Pomona undergoes weekend pothole repairs; closures planned

Stretches of the 71 Freeway in Pomona will be closed intermittently through Tuesday so crews can repair potholes that developed during the recent storms.

POMONA, Calif. (CNS) -- Stretches of the 71 Freeway in Pomona will be closed intermittently through Tuesday so crews can repair potholes that developed during the recent storms.

The potholes were particularly hazardous on the 71 Freeway, with dozens of cars becoming disabled one morning last week during downpours that left the roadway in treacherous condition.

Caltrans said the freeway closures began at 10 p.m. Friday, when the entire northbound 71 Freeway was closed from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue. Northbound freeway ramps at Chino and Garey avenues, Rio Rancho Road and Mission Boulevard were also closed, along with the westbound 60 Freeway connector to the northbound 71.

Those closures will be in place until 9 a.m. Saturday.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, the southbound 71 Freeway will be closed from Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue to Mission Boulevard, along with on-ramps in the area. The southbound 57 Freeway connector to southbound 71 will also be closed, as well as the eastbound 10 Freeway connector to southbound 71.

The closures will continue until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The southbound closure will be repeated at 10 p.m. Sunday, continuing until 6 a.m. Monday.

The northbound closure will be repeated from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area. Caltrans officials said residents and businesses in the area should anticipate noise, vibrations and dust due to the construction work.

