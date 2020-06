Tsunami Info Stmt: M7.4 South Of Kermadec Islands 0550PDT Jun 18: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) June 18, 2020

KERMADEC ISLANDS (KABC) -- A magnitude 7.4 earthquake whose epicenter was located in waters off the coast of New Zealand struck on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The major temblor occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Pacific Time, the USGS said, south of the Kermadec Islands.Minutes after the quake, the National Weather Service said no tsunami was expected for the West Coast of the United States.No injuries or major damage was reported in New Zealand.