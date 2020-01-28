7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica, USGS says

HAVANA -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday.

It was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago

"We were all sitting and we felt the chairs move," she said. "We heard the noise of everything moving around."

She said there was no apparent damage in the heart of the colonial city.

"It felt very strong but it doesn't look like anything happened,'' she told The Associated Press.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakejamaicausgsu.s. & worldcuba
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
Kobe Bryant's former pilot reacts to crash that killed NBA superstar
Trump's lawyers argue against relevancy of Bolton testimony
In this city that is so fractured, Kobe Bryant united us
Trump unveils Middle East peace plan, calls for Palestinian state
Coronavirus scare at USC prompts school officials to issue statement
Show More
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
Coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash remembered by husband
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Petition growing for Kobe Bryant to be new NBA logo
Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghanistan crash site
More TOP STORIES News