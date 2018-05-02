85 arrests made in gang operation done by Orange County sheriff, CA attorney general

EMBED </>More Videos

The gang take down, dubbed "Operation Scarecrow," resulted in 85 arrests and the seizures of firearms, methamphetamine and heroin. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the Orange County Sheriff's Department announced the results of an operation targeting the Sureño criminal street gang and the Mexican Mafia.

The so-called "Operation Scarecrow" resulted in 85 arrests over three months.

"Seized 36 firearms, including assault weapons, seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin," Becerra said.

Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes said a 2016 murder in San Juan Capistrano was the catalyst for the investigation. He said the victim was an associate of the Mexican Mafia.

"That case started and has branched off into one of the largest investigative operations in Orange County Sheriff's Department history," Barnes said.

With the arrests, authorities said they've disrupted the criminal actions of the Mexican Mafia, which operates in prisons. The California Department of Justice Bureau of Investigation, Special Operations Unit, the CHP and the OCSD gang division all worked together on the investigation.

"The intelligence gained through this investigation has helped us to prevent a number of violent crimes, including attempted murder," Becerra said.

The charges in these cases range from fraud to attempted murder, all with gang enhancements.

"Every arrest that we can make that disrupts the criminal activity of the Mexican Mafia is effective in disrupting their criminal enterprise," Barnes said.

The South Gang Enforcement Team and the California State DOJ filed 31 cases with the Orange County District Attorney and two cases with the Los Angeles County District Attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
illegal drugsganggang activityorange county sheriff's departmentmethamphetamineheroinOrange CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News