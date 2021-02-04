Ontario hazmat situation: 28 patients treated, 9 taken to hospital after incident at commercial building

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a hazardous materials incident that prompted a massive response from emergency personnel in Ontario, authorities said.

The cause of the incident at the Philips Oral Healthcare office building in the 1700 block of South Baker Avenue was not immediately known.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Fire Department said the agency's firefighter-paramedics were at the scene shortly after 8 a.m., following a report of a man complaining of chest pain. A total of 24 patients were treated.

News video from AIR7 HD showed an impromptu triage area in front of the building, where emergency responders were speaking with several people, a few of them with blankets draped around their shoulders.

Armed man demands food from Roscoe's after he's denied service for not wearing mask
EMBED More News Videos

A man who was denied service at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles because he wasn't wearing a mask returned with a gun and robbed the restaurant of food, authorities say.


At least six ambulances were summoned to the location. Nine people suffering from respiratory irritation were transported to medical centers in conditions that were not life-threatening, Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Roeber said.

Dozens of other individuals were seen in an adjacent parking lot after the office building was evacuated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countymedical emergencyhazmatfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
COVID mass-vaccination site opens at Ontario Convention Center
Parents outraged over film shoot at LA school amid campus closures
Montebello sued over 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Armed man demands food from Roscoe's
Black-owned bookstore in Leimert Park celebrates Black History all year long
'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' coming to Disney+
Show More
Former GOP congressman Ose eyes run for governor
Mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
Man wanted in sexual assault of woman in West Hollywood
LAPD's response to George Floyd protests to be reviewed
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
More TOP STORIES News