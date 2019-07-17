9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime

Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.

Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.

Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.

Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahchildrensketchfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drone with fireworks strapped to it is found on DTLA building
LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
USC undergrad rocket club set world record
Angels beat Astros 7-2 for 5th straight win; Marisnick plunked
Man charged with capital murder for sons' drowning deaths
Woman nearly pierced by long piece of metal while driving
Show More
Garden Grove's Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral, reopens
Emails show Iowa official's Tupac fixation before his ouster
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
New attachment turns drones into aerial flamethrowers
More TOP STORIES News