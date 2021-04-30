human smuggling

90 people found in Houston home, prompting investigation of possible human smuggling

By TJ Parker
More than 90 people found in SW Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 90 people were found inside a home in Houston on Friday, prompting police to launch in investigation into a possible human smuggling operation.

According to the Houston Police Department, dozens of people were found inside the home located in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, which is located just off the South Beltway near the Southwest Freeway.

A tweet by the Police Department stated the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping before it turned out to be much more than that.

Police have dispatched their commanders to the scene. No other information was immediately given when HPD first tweeted about the incident at about 12:30 p.m.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



