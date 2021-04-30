90 people found in Houston home, prompting investigation of possible human smuggling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10546514" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shocking video shows smugglers using a rope to lower down a mother and her two children over a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall last week.

HPD Commanders and PIO at 12200 Chessington Drive after dozens of persons found inside a residence. Incident initially reported as a kidnapping and may possibly involve human smuggling. Media briefing expected in about an hour. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uNyKoYy00n — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 90 people were found inside a home in Houston on Friday, prompting police to launch in investigation into a possible human smuggling operation.According to the Houston Police Department, dozens of people were found inside the home located in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, which is located just off the South Beltway near the Southwest Freeway.A tweet by the Police Department stated the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping before it turned out to be much more than that.Police have dispatched their commanders to the scene. No other information was immediately given when HPD first tweeted about the incident at about 12:30 p.m.