Alhambra police are looking for two men suspected of a robbery and assault involving an elderly man and his caretaker.The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Huntington Drive and North Atlantic Boulevard.Officers say a 90-year-old man and his caregiver were home when it happened.The caregiver was hit in her head, possibly with a gun, and taken to a hospital.Investigators have not yet said what was stolen.