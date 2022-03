Most lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway near Corona were shut down early Thursday morning following a deadly and fiery crash.The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near Green River Road when a semi-truck collided with another heavy duty truck. At least one person died in the crash.The California Highway Patrol says crews were working to clean up about 40 yards of debris scattered across the freeway.It's unclear when the freeway would fully reopen.