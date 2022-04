1 person injured after shots fired on 91 Freeway in Carson area, CHP says

CARSON, Calif. (CNS) -- A shooting on a freeway in the Carson area Tuesday left one person injured.The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near the Avalon Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.Paramedics sent to the location on a report of a shooting took a person to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The victim's condition was not immediately available.The Avalon Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound 91 Freeway was blocked while an investigation was conducted.This incident occurred several hours after a car-to-car shooting on the 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens that left one man dead.