1 person injured after shots fired on 91 Freeway in Carson area, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

1 injured in shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (CNS) -- A shooting on a freeway in the Carson area Tuesday left one person injured.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near the Avalon Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics sent to the location on a report of a shooting took a person to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The victim's condition was not immediately available.

The Avalon Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound 91 Freeway was blocked while an investigation was conducted.

This incident occurred several hours after a car-to-car shooting on the 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens that left one man dead.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carsonlos angeles countychpshootingfreeway
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot while driving on 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Reward set in hit-and-run death of Long Beach man, daughter
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
Midweek heat wave to blanket SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas
County may permanently close Santa Clarita juvenile probation camp
Show More
Villanueva must testify under oath about 'deputy gangs,' judge rules
LA County to consider free distribution of feminine hygiene products
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
Ever Forward ship to be unloaded before next refloat try
Wedding dress stolen in violent California carjacking
More TOP STORIES News