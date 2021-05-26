91 Freeway shootings: Man arrested in Riverside, police investigate his possible connection to case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10689958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three more vehicles were struck by BBs or pellets in separate incidents on the 91 Freeway, prolonging a disturbing and dangerous trend that has plagued Southern California freeways recently.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating whether a man who was arrested in Riverside is connected to the recent string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways, officials said.The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a traffic stop near the 91 Freeway and Tyler Street, near the Galleria at Tyler shopping mall, according to the Riverside Police Department. His name was not released.A spokesperson for the agency told ABC7 that the traffic stop was conducted based on information that the California Highway Patrol had broadcasted about a new shooting that may have occurred Tuesday along the freeway in Riverside.News video from the scene showed investigators examining a red Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV with no visible license plates. Police said it matched the description released by the CHP."An arrest was made this morning from an incident that occurred in Riverside County yesterday evening," said Officer Jake Sanchez, a CHP spokesman. "Further investigation is actively being conducted to confirm if this individual is the suspect associated with the recent BB gun incidents that have been occurring in Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties."The arrest comes after at least three other similar shootings were reported on Tuesday.One was reported in Anaheim shortly after 6 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. Investigators found a BB or pellet lodged in a driver's-side window on the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.Other shootings were reported on the 91 Tuesday morning, and on the 15 Freeway near Hidden Valley Parkway.No new shootings were reported as of Wednesday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.