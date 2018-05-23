911 call reveals family's frantic attempt to help dying LA girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Police release 911 call made by the family of Ashley Flores, the 11-year-old girl who died of a severe asthma attack last Christmas Eve. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police have released one of at least five 911 calls made by the family of Ashley Flores, the 11-year-old girl who died of a severe asthma attack last Christmas Eve.

Previous calls for help that day were redirected to the wrong number, according to Flores family attorneys, who have filed a claim against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

Attorney Dale Galipo said that delay cost the child her life.

"The doctor at the hospital, who spoke to the family, told them that if the response had been sooner, in his opinion, Ashley would have lived," he said.

The frantic voice on the call belongs to 16-year-old Dulce Flores, Ashley's older sister.

"I tried calling you guys like five minutes ago," Dulce can be heard telling the dispatcher. "The baby's not breathing."

"Can you please hurry up? I think she's dead."

The sheriff's department said in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation, but that McDonnell personally reached out to the family to extend condolences.

"All of us, including our families, rely on 9-1-1 in an emergency and we are committed to a complete review of what occurred, from the moment the first call came through," the statement said. "It is essential that we do all we can to ensure the public trust that our emergency response system works."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
911 callchild deathasthmalawsuitlos angeles county sheriff's departmentchristmas eveLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News