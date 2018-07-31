If you are in the Barstow or High Desert area we are experiencing technical issues with 9-1-1. If you have an emergency dial 760-956-5001 or Text to 911. Social media is not monitored for emergencies.@BarstowSheriff @HesperiaPolice @VictorvillePD @AppleVllyPolice pic.twitter.com/9mZDCqhV9A — Sheriff's Dispatch (@SBCSDDispatch) July 31, 2018

Barstow police and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department dispatch centers are not receiving 911 calls, officials confirmed on Tuesday.Tuesday morning, the Barstow Police Department determined that its dispatch center was not emergency calls made 911.The same thing was said to be happening with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol in the area, according to Jodi Miller, the sheriff's department's public information officer.It's unknown how many people are impacted, though officials said at the very least, it's affecting people from the 138 Freeway all the way up to Barstow, as well as Fort Irwin.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Dispatch tweeted that High Desert areas are impacted. The tweet tagged law enforcement agencies in Barstow, Hesperia, Victorville and Apple Valley.Text messages to 911 still work, as well as the non-emergency number (760) 956-5001. There was no estimated time of restoration.