good news

94-year-old man goes skydiving on birthday for late wife

An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday by skydiving. He made a leap of faith, for himself, and for his wife.

Paul Grimme's wife died in January. Saturday would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. When his granddaughter reserved him a spot to jump as a birthday present, he wasn't scared.

"I'm not nervous at all," Paul said moments before jumping.

The jump was thrilling, but also comforting as Paul felt his wife there with him.

"It was just beautiful," Paul said. "I just couldn't get over the scenery. I was thinking of her, too. I didn't see her. I thought maybe she would join me."

Late President George Bush was one of Grimme's idols and also jumped out of an airplane at 94 years old. That also inspired him to do it.

When he came down, Paul's family was there to cheer him on. It was a smooth landing for a memorable birthday and a noble tribute to a special wife.

"Your wife will be with you when you jump, but one thing about it- she won't need a parachute. She'll be alongside you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiogood news
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Single mom goes from homeless to being carpenter apprentice
Senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plastic straw restriction at LA restaurants to go into effect
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for SoCal drivers
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Driver in Long Beach killed after loose tire hits car
Rare California tornado captured on camera
Show More
Migrant's Bend Plaza celebrates LA's immigrant history
Rosh Hashanah starts, beginning 10-day period of repentance, reflection
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Thousands gather for 5K Walk/Run for Suicide Prevention in Westchester
Missing woman found safe after leaving Van Nuys care facility
More TOP STORIES News