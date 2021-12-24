Denzel Washington, Michael B Jordan team up for new movie 'A Journal for Jordan'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "A Journal for Jordan" is based on the true story of First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, a soldier killed in action in Baghdad. He left behind a journal he wrote to his son with the goal of his little boy growing up to be a good man - even if he wasn't there.Denzel Washington directed Michael B. Jordan in the film."It was an incredible read," said Jordan. "And we just knew that once we put all the pieces of the puzzle together and we got on the set ... we had a good shot at doing something special.""We need more love. God is love. And this is a lovely, loving film that I hope people ... will enjoy over the holidays," said Washington.The director chose Chante Adams to portray Dana Canedy, the accomplished journalist and the love of King's life.And don't be surprised if you find tears in your eyes at the end of the movie."I've heard that a lot; that's the way it affects people. But I think they're tears of joy," said Washington."A Journal for Jordan" is in theaters Christmas Day.