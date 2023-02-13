AAPI Policy Summit draws lawmakers, researchers, community leaders to UCLA

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the wake of COVID-19 and the increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, lawmakers, researchers and community leaders gathered at UCLA for the Asian American & Pacific Islander Policy Summit.

The goal was "to discuss important policy issues of the day," said Dr. Karen Umemoto, director UCLA's Asian American Studies Center. "We have over 18 of our faculty presenting policy briefs based on their research."

From political and economic justice to the profound ways Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic and understanding the unique challenges within these diverse communities.

"It's really critical to realize that together with the struggles of Asian Americans, that Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders may have similar but different struggles," Dr. Kawika Liu, Imperial Health Plan's chief medical officer.

Attorney General Rob Bonta delivered the keynote address, describing his concern for elders in AAPI communities, including his mother - at times choosing to drive her instead of letting her travel alone.

"That type of conversation has happened a million times in the AAPI community between sons and daughters and their mothers and fathers or their grandmothers and grandfathers, their their loved ones, their aunties, their uncles," Bonta said.

Assemblyman Mike Fong represents the San Gabriel region, including Monterey Park, where 11 beloved community elders were killed nearly one month ago.

"I really appreciate the outpouring of support and uplift in the city of Monterey Park and the San Gabriel Valley and California," Fong said. "Going forward, we know there's a lot of work to be done to keep our communities safe. And part of our legislative package going forward is looking at how we can prevent and address these issues on gun violence."

The summit was held in partnership with the Asian American and Pacific Islander legislative caucus, including Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, who recalls when he was starting out as a capitol staffer, there were no Asian Americans in the state Legislature.

"If we didn't have the representatives, our representatives in the state capitol," Muratsuchi said, "we would not have been able to secure the significant funding over $160 million in funding to fight hate and as well as to address all the other challenges, whether it's economic challenges, mental health challenges, public health challenges."