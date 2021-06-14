Police looking for mother after newborn boy found alive in trash can at Lynwood park

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after someone abandoned a newborn baby in a bathroom at a Lynwood park.The baby boy was discovered Friday morning inside a trash can in a women's restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park.The infant was taken to a local hospital where he's said to be in stable condition. It is believed he was born between June 9 and June 11.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the mother or anyone involved in abandoning and endangering the life of this baby.Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877)710-5273 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.